John Reid Caudill
1926 - 2020
John Reid Caudill

Shelbyville - John Reid Caudill died peacefully at his home in Green Valley, Arizona on June 26, 2020. He was born in Shelbyville, Kentucky on June 12,1926 to Sanford Forrest and Cora Little Caudill.

He was preceded in death by his wife Loyd Jones Caudill, his parents, his brother Forrest Jr. and his sister Anna Louise Scearce.

He is survived by his children, Ann Caudill Taft (Alexander) of Goshen , Kentucky and Paul Reid Caudill (Mary Brooke) of Shelbyville, Kentucky; three grandchildren: Alexander Torrance Taft III (Shelby) of Washington D.C., Katherine Reid Taft and John Christopher Lee Taft (Kristen) of Louisville, Kentucky and one great grandchild Brighton Lena Taft of Washington D.C. He also leaves behind his significant other, Janice Stracke.

He owned and operated John R. Caudill Seed Company, Inc. in Shelbyville, Kentucky until his retirement. He was an avid hunter and fisherman throughout his life. He was proud to have served in the U.S. Army during World War II as a medic.

A service will be held at a later date yet to be determined. In lieu of flowers the family requests those wishing to make a contribution in his memory do so to The First Presbyterian Church in Shelbyville, Kentucky or to St.Cuthbert's Chapel in MacMahan Island, Maine.




Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Shannon Funeral Service - Shelbyville
1124 Main St.
Shelbyville, KY 40065
502-633-1266
