John Reid Davis
John Reid Davis

Shelbyville - John Reid Davis passed away from complications of Parkinson's disease on Tuesday, November 3, 2020.

John was employed with Roll Forming of Shelbyville, Ky and Leggett & Platt of Simpsonville, KY as a mechanical engineer.

John was preceded by his parents, Cyrus E. And Marguerite Boles Davis and stepsister, Diana M. Webster Matz.

He is survived by his loving wife of sixty years Sue Ann Schnaiter Davis; sibling Mary Sue Lauth; children, John Cyrus Davis, Clifton Reid Davis, Nancy Sue Kasey; grandchildren Janis & Maya Lemaster, Paige & Sydney Davis.

Visitation will be from 3-5 p.m. on Sunday, November 8, 2020 at the Shannon Funeral Home in Shelbyville, Kentucky. There will be a private funeral service.

Donations in memory are suggested to benefit Awake Ministries in Shelbyville, KY (Veterans Village) https://awakeky.org and the Parkinson Support Center of Kentuckiana http://parkinsoncenter.org.




Published in Courier-Journal from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
8
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Shannon Funeral Service - Shelbyville
NOV
9
Service
Shannon Funeral Service - Shelbyville
