John Richard Gibbs
Louisville - John Richard Gibbs, 77, of Louisville Ky., passed away peacefully on March 17, 2020, after a long illness.
He was born Oct. 17, 1942 in Mt. Sterling, Ky. Richard graduated from Mt. Sterling HS, studied at University of S. Carolina and received his Bachelor degree in Business from Georgetown College, Ky., where he was a member of Kappa Alpha Order. Richard spent many years as an insurance agent and opened his own agency, Commercial Insurance Associates in Louisville in the early 80s. He was a member of the Rotary Club, was an avid runner, loved to read, and enjoyed his favorite Ale 8 drink and Snickers candy bars.
Richard was predeceased by his mother, Dixie Cornwell and stepfather, Edward Cornwell.
He is survived by sons, Wes Gibbs and Christopher Gibbs; former spouse, Martha McCray Gibbs; aunt, Kathryn Hardin; cousins, Susan Hardin Burton, and Sarah Litteral; uncle, Orville (Sarah) Conley; and friend, Nick Karem who transported Richard to doctor visits and dialysis treatments many, many times.
Final arrangements are pending due to the Covid-19 crisis. There will be a memorial service to be determined.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2020