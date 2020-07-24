1/1
John RIchard "Dick" Kaiser
Louisville - John Richard "Dick" Kaiser, age 81 of Louisville, passed away Thursday, July 23, 2020 at The Forum at Brookside. "His life was a blessing, your memory a treasure…you are loved beyond words, and missed beyond measure." John, the man known as the "Gentle Giant" has been called to Heaven by the angels. He was one of God's children who believed in Him and was a truly fine Christian who was revered and loved by all who knew him. He was a proud Veteran of the United States Air Force. John was a retired Executive Vice President of the Bank of Louisville and highly thought of by all the employees, from the tellers at the windows to the owners of the bank, the Klines. He was a member of Harvey Browne Presbyterian Church on Browns Lane in St. Matthews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Enid and Robert Kaiser; and his sister, Judy.

John is survived by his loving wife of 30 years, Rochelle G. "Shelly" Kaiser; daughter, Debra Ann Talbert (John); grandchildren, Alyssa and Braden Talbert; step-daughter, Kari Weaver Campbell (Bruce); and step-grandchildren, Allison Campbell and Curtis, John and Elizabeth Rodgers. As the oldest of 9 children, he is also survived by his brothers, Robert, Terry, Jeff and Marc and sisters, Linda, Patty and Beth; many nieces and nephews; and a host of family and friends.

Celebration of Life will be 3 pm Sunday, July 26, 2020 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals and Receptions, East Louisville Chapel, 235 Juneau Drive, Louisville, Kentucky (in Middletown. Burial will be Monday, July 27th at 1 pm at Cave Hill Cemetery.

Expressions of sympathy may take form of contributions to The Alzheimer's Association (www.alz.org). To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.Newcomerkentuckiana.com.






Published in Courier-Journal from Jul. 24 to Jul. 26, 2020.
