|
|
John Ridge
Louisville - 72, passed away February 19, 2019.
John was a retired sergeant of the Louisville Division of Fire, a retiree from Harshaw Trane, and a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps. An avid golfer and a slot machine aficionado, he also enjoyed spending his retirement days traveling with family and close friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Margie Ridge.
He is survived by his loving wife of 43 years Holly Share Ridge; children Ryan (Ashley), Jacqueline (Matt), Andrew, his two adored granddaughters Louise and Pearl, and a brother William Ridge (Kathy).
Funeral services will be held 12 pm Sunday, February 24th at Arch L. Heady at Resthaven, 4400 Bardstown Road. Visitation will be 4-8 pm Saturday at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be made to firefightercancersupport.org.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Feb. 22, 2019