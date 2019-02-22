Services
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 491-5950
For more information about
John Ridge
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019
12:00 PM
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Ridge
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Ridge

Obituary Condolences Flowers

John Ridge Obituary
John Ridge

Louisville - 72, passed away February 19, 2019.

John was a retired sergeant of the Louisville Division of Fire, a retiree from Harshaw Trane, and a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps. An avid golfer and a slot machine aficionado, he also enjoyed spending his retirement days traveling with family and close friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Margie Ridge.

He is survived by his loving wife of 43 years Holly Share Ridge; children Ryan (Ashley), Jacqueline (Matt), Andrew, his two adored granddaughters Louise and Pearl, and a brother William Ridge (Kathy).

Funeral services will be held 12 pm Sunday, February 24th at Arch L. Heady at Resthaven, 4400 Bardstown Road. Visitation will be 4-8 pm Saturday at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be made to firefightercancersupport.org.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Feb. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now