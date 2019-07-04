|
|
John Ries
Louisville - John Ries, 79, went home to his Heavenly Father on July 2, 2019. John was born in Louisville on July 30, 1939. He retired from Preiser Scientific and served in the Army National Guard for 8 years. He was a member of Bethlehem Baptist Church for 45 years.
John is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Jewell (Wilson) Ries; his son, Kevin Ries (Billie Jo) who he shared a love for U of K sports with; and three granddaughters, Lauren, Lindsey and Savannah Ries.
A service to celebrate John's life will take place at 9am on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Arch L. Heady at Resthaven with burial to follow in Resthaven Memorial Park. The family will accept guests for visitation from 2-8pm on Friday, July 5, 2019 at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in John's honor to Bethlehem Baptist Church or Wendall Foster in Owensboro, Kentucky.
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 4, 2019