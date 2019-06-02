|
|
John Riggs, Jr.
Louisville - Mr. John Thomas Riggs, Jr., age 61, of Louisville, KY passed away in Los Angeles, CA on April 25, 2019. Mr. Riggs was born on January 17, 1957 in Louisville, KY to Carolyn Riggs and the late John Riggs, Sr. He leaves to cherish his memory his son, Monty Cooper; mother, Carolyn Riggs; brother, Steven Riggs; sisters, Angela Riggs Hance and Crista Riggs; nieces, Jacquelyn and Brianna; and nephew, Joshua.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, June 7, 2019 at 1 pm in the chapel of Evangel World Prayer Center (5400 Minors Lane Louisville, KY 40219) with Pastor Kevin McKnight officiating. Friends may pay their respects on Friday from 12 pm until time of service at the church.
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 2, 2019