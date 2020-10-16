John Robert "Bobby" Campbell



John Robert "Bobby" Campbell, age 67, passed away at his home Sunday morning, September 27, 2020. He was surrounded by his wife of 40 years and his five children. Bobby was born on November 3, 1952 in Roanoke, Virginia, the oldest son of Woody John and Rosemarie Gill Campbell. Bobby grew up in Richmond, Virginia and Louisville, Kentucky, attending and graduating from Ballard High School in Louisville, where he excelled in wrestling and football. He moved on to Lees-McRae Junior College, where he was a standout defensive lineman. Bobby was especially proud of his honorable and faithful service as a United States Marine. For the next forty years, Bobby worked as a Class A contractor in home building and renovations throughout the area.



Bobby is survived by his devoted wife Melissa (Lissy) Bianco Campbell; one sister, Catherine Campbell Montgomery (brother in-law Charles Troy Montgomery) of Richmond, Virginia; two brothers, William David Campbell (sister in-law Vania Williams Campbell) of Lexington, Kentucky and James Gill Campbell (Karen McGuire Campbell) of Louisville, Kentucky; five children, Mary Rose Campbell Schwarb (son in-law Roger Alan Schwarb, Jr.) of Timonium, Maryland, Abigail Chiarina Campbell Dryden (son-in-law Corbin Greer Dryden) of Richmond, Virginia, John Elijah Campbell (daughter-in-law Mary Ellen Gury Campbell) of Hawthorne, California, Virginia Camille (Millie) Campbell Denoncourt (son-in-law Tyler Stephen Denoncourt) of Richmond, Virginia and Ernest Gilbert Campbell of Richmond, Virginia and 14 grandchildren ( Camille, Claire, Roger, Ann Greer, Griff, Peter, Nora, Gill, Vail, Robert, Johnny Jr., Lissy, Caroline and Christopher) who adored their alligator-growling "Bobby."



Bobby will be remembered for his tremendous love for and intricate knowledge of Civil War history gained from hours spent walking the battlefields, his passionate support of his children's sports exploits and his love for spending time at the Pony Pasture and on the James River. Bobby loved his grandchildren especially, hosting Hot Dog Wednesdays (HDW) and making sure they each had plenty of ice cream on top of their pancakes for breakfast. Many times in the last year, Bobby shared that his "life was complete" as he watched his grandchildren play.



As one friend has written…"your father was the rarest of breeds- a true American Original. Husband, father, grandfather, patriot, Marine. He walked his own path and through you, your siblings and your children left a legacy of honor, values and decency almost impossible to match. Fair winds and following seas, Marine Campbell."



A private Catholic Mass offered by his friend Monsignor Carr will be held on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 10am at Saint Bridget Church of Richmond, Virginia. The family will host a celebration of his life and a dance party in the spring of 2021 [at which all attendees will be given the opportunity to partake in a Bobby-sized serving of Irish Whiskey in his honor].









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store