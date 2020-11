Or Copy this URL to Share

John Robert Clemons, Sr.



Louisville - 88 passed away on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at his home with his devoted wife of 32 years by his side. He is survived by his immediate family and a host of relatives and friends.



Visitation 9-11 AM Tuesday, December 1, 2020 with services to follow at G.C. Williams Funeral Home 1935 W. Broadway.









