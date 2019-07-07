|
John Robert Durbin
Louisville - John Robert Durbin, 85, of Louisville, entered eternal life Wednesday, July 3, 2019.
John was born and raised in Tulsa, Oklahoma, where he started a long career as a salesman for Warren Petroleum. He was a loving husband and father and enjoyed spending time in Venice, Florida collecting shark teeth. John was a longtime member of St. Pius X Catholic Church.
He is preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Billie Joyce; parents, Harold and Grace Durbin; and brother, Don Durbin.
Survivors include his children, Tim Durbin (Regina), Daniel Durbin (Gretchen), Lisa Mattingly, and Erin Sanders (Clint); grandchildren, Ryan, Sarah (Greg), Rachel, Patrick (Kaitlin), Caitlin, Jamie, Morgan, Hannah, and Cade; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 9 at St. John Paul II Catholic Church, with burial to follow at St. Louis Cemetery. Visitation will be 3-7 p.m. Monday, July 8, 2019 at Ratterman and Sons, 3800 Bardstown Road.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to St. John Paul II Catholic Church. Online condolences may be made at www.Ratterman.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from July 7 to July 8, 2019