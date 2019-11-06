|
John Robert Murray
John Robert Murray passed away in his home on Tuesday, November 5th at the age of 81.
John was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond Murray and Thelma Garr Murray, and his siblings, Wanda Murray Miller and Raymond Murray. John leaves behind his loving wife of 50 years, Mary Linda Maggard Murray; his mermaid daughters, Heather Patrece Murray and Cara Winema Murray; and his elbow-grabbing angel grandsons, Cameron Tyler Murray-Hicks and Evan Kendall Murray. John is also survived by a cousin, many beloved nieces and nephews, and many close friends.
John was born June 2nd, 1938 in Louisville, KY. He earned his master's in social work from the Kent School of Social Work at the University of Louisville. After college, John worked as a social worker for the state for 28 years before retiring. John found joy in the act of helping others. He volunteered many hours at the Louisville Nature Center and with ReStore. He also took joy in stocking the blessing box for St John UCC with supplies for the homeless. In addition to helping in his free time, John was proud to have the opportunity to serve others in his career, and through his military service.
John went through life with a sense of good-humor and kindness. His friends and family remember him as a loving and gentle man who put a smile on the faces of everybody he met. John loved being mistaken for Santa Claus by children and had a collection of hundreds of Santa figurines he proudly displayed every Christmas.
John loved spending time in nature, at the beach, and playing golf with his friends. John loved animals, and throughout his life he came to be known as "dad" by many cats and dogs in need of a home. John enjoyed building bird and bee houses and playing a variety of instruments. He was a member of Gilda's Club and the Louisville Dulcimer Society. He loved his family more than anything and greatly cherished his time with them.
Visitation will be from 2:00-8:00pm on Friday, November 8th, 2019 at the Bosse Funeral Home at 1355 Ellison Ave. His funeral service will begin at 11:00am Saturday, November 9th, at St John United Church of Christ at 637 E Market St, followed by burial at St. Louis Cemetery
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory can be made to the Louisville Nature Center or to the St. John UCC Blessings Box.
"How lucky we are to have had something that makes saying goodbye so hard"
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019