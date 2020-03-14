|
John Robert "Rob" Shelton
Louisville - John Robert "Rob" Shelton, 55, of Louisville, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 12, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer with his family by his side.
He was born May 13, 1964 in Covington, KY a son to Mary Suzanne McCormack Shumate (Bill) and the late James Walker Shelton.
Rob was a graduate of Covington Catholic High School, class of 1982, and continued his education at University of Kentucky, receiving his Undergraduate degree and then his Juris Doctorate from the University of Kentucky J. David Rosenberg College of Law.
Rob built a meaningful career for himself as an Attorney, from his dedicated work on behalf of the underserved in the Public Defenders office, to very successful trial attorney, and eventually founder of Shelton Law Group. He was a member of the Kentucky Bar Association. Rob was baptized Catholic and a member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church. He was a Rugby enthusiast and member of a variety of Rugby Clubs throughout the Region over the years including University of Kentucky, Nashville, and Louisville. He was also on the HOA of Glenview Springs.
Rob was an avid reader and history enthusiast and enjoyed traveling every opportunity they had. He had a passion for music, concerts and sports of all kinds, but especially golf with his many dear friends and family. But above all, Rob dedicated his life to his family, and to providing them with experiences and memories that they will cherish for a lifetime. He taught them to live life to its very fullest.
Rob is survived by his loving wife of 22 years, Eleide Menezes Shelton; three children, Tyece, Mitchell and Lucas; mother, Mary Suzanne Shumate (Bill); Bella, the family dog; siblings, Jim Shelton (Linda), Jill Ditzel (David), Scott Shelton (Paige) and Jodi Isenberg (Mark). He also leaves, to cherish his memory, his loving extended family in Manaus Brazil, and several adoring nieces and nephews locally.
His Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 3345 Lexington Road. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at Ratterman Funeral Home, 3711 Lexington Road, "in St. Matthews."
Memorial contributions, in lieu of flowers may be made to the University of Louisville J. Graham Brown Cancer Center or Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Louisville, Ky.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020