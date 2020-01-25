Services
Gehlbach & Royse Funeral Homes Corydon
318 East Chestnut Street
Corydon, IN 47112
(812) 738-4131
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
12:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Prayer Service
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
7:30 PM
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Peter's Catholic Church
Elizabeth, IN
View Map
John Roger Bierly, Jr

Elizabeth, Indiana - Elizabeth, Indiana

John Roger Bierly, Jr. 44, died Thursday, January 23, 2020. He was born October 15, 1975 in Louisville, Kentucky to John Roger and Roberta Kaye Vance Bierly.

He worked as an Administrative Assistant for Stemm Family Dentistry for over 20 years, and was passionate about writing.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Roberta "Berta" Kaye Bierly, grandparents, Paul and Mary Bierly and Robert and Mariette "Pete" Vance.

He is survived by his Father, John Roger Sr (Lori King) Loving Friend, Samantha Kacho, many Aunts, Uncles and Cousins.

Funeral Mass will be held at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Elizabeth, Indiana, 11:00 AM Monday, January 27, 2020. Visitation will begin Sunday, January 26, from 12:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Gehlbach & Royse Funeral Home in Corydon, Indiana. There will be a prayer service on Sunday evening at 7:30 PM.

Burial will be in St. Peter's Catholic Cemetery, Elizabeth, Indiana

The family request in lieu of flowers memorial donations be made to St. Peter's Cemetery Fund.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Jan. 25, 2020
