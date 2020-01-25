|
John Roger Bierly, Jr
Elizabeth, Indiana - Elizabeth, Indiana
John Roger Bierly, Jr. 44, died Thursday, January 23, 2020. He was born October 15, 1975 in Louisville, Kentucky to John Roger and Roberta Kaye Vance Bierly.
He worked as an Administrative Assistant for Stemm Family Dentistry for over 20 years, and was passionate about writing.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Roberta "Berta" Kaye Bierly, grandparents, Paul and Mary Bierly and Robert and Mariette "Pete" Vance.
He is survived by his Father, John Roger Sr (Lori King) Loving Friend, Samantha Kacho, many Aunts, Uncles and Cousins.
Funeral Mass will be held at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Elizabeth, Indiana, 11:00 AM Monday, January 27, 2020. Visitation will begin Sunday, January 26, from 12:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Gehlbach & Royse Funeral Home in Corydon, Indiana. There will be a prayer service on Sunday evening at 7:30 PM.
Burial will be in St. Peter's Catholic Cemetery, Elizabeth, Indiana
The family request in lieu of flowers memorial donations be made to St. Peter's Cemetery Fund.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Jan. 25, 2020