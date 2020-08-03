1/1
John Russell Klein Sr.
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Russell Klein, Sr.

Louisville - John Russell Klein, Sr. 79, of Louisville, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 31, 2020 at Robley Rex Veterans Administration Medical Center.

He was born April 3, 1941 in Marion, IL a son of Willis Klein and Ethlyn E. Adcock Klein.

John worked in the insurance industry and was a proud veteran of the U.S. Air Force.

He is survived by his two brothers, Larry (Michele) Klein and George (Jane) Klein; Susan Rucker, former wife and mother of his three children, Christina Klein Ellis (Erik), Colleen Klein Taylor (Jeff), and John R. Klein, Jr. (Iona); six grandchildren and his best friend, Natalie Dugan.

Due to COVID-19, the family has chosen private services at this time. Ratterman Funeral Home, 3711 Lexington Road, St. Matthews is entrusted with arrangements.

If you wish to make a memorial contribution, please make it to the charity of your choice in honor of John.

www.RattermanBrothers.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ratterman Funeral Home - St. Matthews
3711 Lexington Road
Louisville, KY 40207
(502) 893-3644
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved