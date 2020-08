John Russell Klein, Sr.Louisville - John Russell Klein, Sr. 79, of Louisville, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 31, 2020 at Robley Rex Veterans Administration Medical Center.He was born April 3, 1941 in Marion, IL a son of Willis Klein and Ethlyn E. Adcock Klein.John worked in the insurance industry and was a proud veteran of the U.S. Air Force.He is survived by his two brothers, Larry (Michele) Klein and George (Jane) Klein; Susan Rucker, former wife and mother of his three children, Christina Klein Ellis (Erik), Colleen Klein Taylor (Jeff), and John R. Klein, Jr. (Iona); six grandchildren and his best friend, Natalie Dugan.Due to COVID-19, the family has chosen private services at this time. Ratterman Funeral Home, 3711 Lexington Road, St. Matthews is entrusted with arrangements.If you wish to make a memorial contribution, please make it to the charity of your choice in honor of John.