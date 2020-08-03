John Russell Klein, Sr.
Louisville - John Russell Klein, Sr. 79, of Louisville, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 31, 2020 at Robley Rex Veterans Administration Medical Center.
He was born April 3, 1941 in Marion, IL a son of Willis Klein and Ethlyn E. Adcock Klein.
John worked in the insurance industry and was a proud veteran of the U.S. Air Force.
He is survived by his two brothers, Larry (Michele) Klein and George (Jane) Klein; Susan Rucker, former wife and mother of his three children, Christina Klein Ellis (Erik), Colleen Klein Taylor (Jeff), and John R. Klein, Jr. (Iona); six grandchildren and his best friend, Natalie Dugan.
Due to COVID-19, the family has chosen private services at this time. Ratterman Funeral Home, 3711 Lexington Road, St. Matthews is entrusted with arrangements.
If you wish to make a memorial contribution, please make it to the charity of your choice
