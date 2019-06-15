Services
Nunnelley Funeral Home, Inc.
4327 Taylor Boulevard
Louisville, KY 40215
(502) 368-3396
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
12:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Nunnelley Funeral Home, Inc.
4327 Taylor Boulevard
Louisville, KY 40215
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
1:00 PM
Nunnelley Funeral Home, Inc.
4327 Taylor Boulevard
Louisville, KY 40215
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Abell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John S. Abell

Obituary Condolences Flowers

John S. Abell Obituary
John S. Abell

Louisville - John S. Abell, 72 passed away Tuesday, June 11, 2019.

He was a 41 year employee for Coca-Cola.

Survivors include two daughters Debbie Ostertag (David) and Tammy Holland (Donnald), 5 grandchildren Ashley Carter (Matthew), Donnald John Holland, Brandon Holland, Victoria Holland (Nick Adams) and David Jeremy Ostertag and 4 great grandchildren.

Funeral service 1 PM Tuesday, Nunnelley Funeral Home, 4327 Taylor Blvd., with burial at Pennsylvania Run Cemetery. Visitation 12 to 8 PM Monday.
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now