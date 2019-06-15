|
|
John S. Abell
Louisville - John S. Abell, 72 passed away Tuesday, June 11, 2019.
He was a 41 year employee for Coca-Cola.
Survivors include two daughters Debbie Ostertag (David) and Tammy Holland (Donnald), 5 grandchildren Ashley Carter (Matthew), Donnald John Holland, Brandon Holland, Victoria Holland (Nick Adams) and David Jeremy Ostertag and 4 great grandchildren.
Funeral service 1 PM Tuesday, Nunnelley Funeral Home, 4327 Taylor Blvd., with burial at Pennsylvania Run Cemetery. Visitation 12 to 8 PM Monday.
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 15, 2019