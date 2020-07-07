1/1
John S. (Shaun) Phelps
1966 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John S. Phelps (Shaun)

Brandenburg - John S. Phelps (Shaun), 54, of Brandenburg, Kentucky, passed away on Friday, July 3, 2020. He was born on January 31, 1966 in Louisville, Kentucky to the late John and Ruth Phelps. John was a hard working, honest mechanic for all of his life. He was also an avid fisherman.

Left to cherish his memory is his beloved wife, Kara Phelps; daughters, Cassie Searcy, Erica (Kevin) Fay, Jessica (Danny) Smith; 11 grandchildren; siblings, Gordon Phelps, Olive Herman, Dennis (Robbin) Phelps, Belinda (Dale) Beard, Kim Pedigo, and Kenneth (Sopheak) Phelps; a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.

Visitation will be from 3:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Saturday, July 11, 2020 and 10:00 am to 12:00 pm on Sunday, July 12, 2020 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Southwest Louisville Chapel, (10304 Dixie Hwy). His Funeral Service will be at 12:00 pm on Sunday at the funeral home.

To leave a special message for the family, please visit

www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Jul. 7 to Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
11
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Southwest Louisville Chapel
Send Flowers
JUL
12
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Southwest Louisville Chapel
Send Flowers
JUL
12
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Southwest Louisville Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Southwest Louisville Chapel
10304 Dixie Hwy
Louisville, KY 40272
(502) 935-0056
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved