John S. Phelps (Shaun)Brandenburg - John S. Phelps (Shaun), 54, of Brandenburg, Kentucky, passed away on Friday, July 3, 2020. He was born on January 31, 1966 in Louisville, Kentucky to the late John and Ruth Phelps. John was a hard working, honest mechanic for all of his life. He was also an avid fisherman.Left to cherish his memory is his beloved wife, Kara Phelps; daughters, Cassie Searcy, Erica (Kevin) Fay, Jessica (Danny) Smith; 11 grandchildren; siblings, Gordon Phelps, Olive Herman, Dennis (Robbin) Phelps, Belinda (Dale) Beard, Kim Pedigo, and Kenneth (Sopheak) Phelps; a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.Visitation will be from 3:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Saturday, July 11, 2020 and 10:00 am to 12:00 pm on Sunday, July 12, 2020 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Southwest Louisville Chapel, (10304 Dixie Hwy). His Funeral Service will be at 12:00 pm on Sunday at the funeral home.