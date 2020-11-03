John "Jack" SchickLouisville - John Delmon Schick, 80, passed away on October 30, 2020 at Friendship Health and Rehab, in Louisville. He was born on December 19, 1940, the son of the late John and Charleen Schick. John lived an exciting life that was filled with traveling, dancing, and running. He loved spending time with his friends and family, and his dog, River. He leaves to cherish his memory, his daughter, Rhond Schick Logsdon, sister, Carolyn Schick, granddaughters, Brittany Williams (Josh) and Rae Borders, great-grandchildren, Jonathan and Aliannah Bibb. A service celebrating his life will be held at 2:00 PM Thursday November 5, 2020 at Louisville Memorial Gardens Funeral Home East, 11601 Ballardsville Rd., Louisville, Ky 40241. Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM until the time of the service on Thursday at the funeral home.