John Scott "Jack" Brachey Sr.
1926 - 2020
John "Jack" Scott Brachey, Sr.

Louisville - 94, passed away peacefully on August 1, 2020 at home. He was born on March 13, 1926 to the late Emma Sheridan (McBride) and Hess Courtney Brachey.

Jack grew up in the Highlands and attended St. Francis of Assisi grade school, and St. Xavier and Manual High Schools until his enlistment in the United States Navy at age 17. He saw much of the world during his three tours in the Pacific Theater during WWII. He sailed on the USS Bugara submarine where he was the youngest crew member. After the war, Jack returned to Louisville, graduated high school and attended IU Southeast. He reenlisted in 1949 and served on the USS Ellison during the Korean War.

He married Doris Jenkins on May 14, 1960 and together they had four children. They were lifelong Catholics with a deep devotion to the Rosary and were married 55 years until her death in 2015. During his career as an electrical contractor, he, along with W. E. Noe, owned Middletown Electric Co.

His sense of adventure led him to earn his private pilot's license, spend many years boating with his family on Lake Cumberland, ride motorcycles, backpack, and be a gentleman farmer at his property in Shelby County, Kentucky. He figured out how to repair most anything, loved a cold beer and a good joke (or even a bad joke if delivered well). A member of the Greatest Generation, Jack led by example, always maintaining a positive attitude and outlook on life. Never one to complain, he rarely had a cross word to say and saw the good in everyone and in life. He had a quick wit and keen sense of humor and was a devoted and loving husband, father and grandfather (to the latter being affectionately known as "Daddy-Daddy").

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, and three sisters, Sheridan Brennan, Emily Dillon, and Ann Kauffmann, and his son-in- law David P. Dickens.

He is survived by his four children, John S. Brachey, Jr., MD (Andrea) of Peachtree City, GA, Mary B. Feger (Christopher) of Louisville, Amy B. Dunn (Robert) of Columbus, OH and Jennifer B. Dickens of Louisville. He is also survived by 13 grandchildren, Christopher (Brittany), Daniel, Anna and Jacob Brachey; Matthew, Courtney and Jack Feger; Christian, Will, Alex and Andrew Dunn; and Grace and Maxwell Dickens, and two great-grandchildren, Paige and James Brachey.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, August 8, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 501 Cherrywood Rd. 40207, with burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery. There will be no visitation due to COVID-19.

His family would like to thank Marty Kraft, Caroline Feller and Hosparus for their excellent care of Jack.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Sister Visitor Center (https://cclou.org/sister-visitor-center/) 2235 W. Market St., Louisville, KY 40212 or Hosparus Health of Louisville (https://hosparushealth.org/donate/).








Published in Courier-Journal from Aug. 3 to Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Holy Trinity Catholic Church
AUG
8
Burial
Calvary Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home - Louisville
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
502-451-4420
