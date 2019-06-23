Services
Murdoch Funeral Home
3855 Katz Dr
Marion, IA 52302
319-377-1553
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Antioch Christian Church
Marion, KY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Seitz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Seitz Sr.


1967 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
John Seitz Sr. Obituary
John Seitz, Sr.

Marion - Pastor John Seitz Sr., 51, of Marion, passed away Thursday, June 20, 2019, at Mercy Medical Center, Cedar Rapids. Family will greet friends from 4 - 7 p.m. on Monday, June 24, 2019, at Antioch Christian Church, Marion. Funeral Service: 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at the church, officiated by Pastor Greg Johnson. Burial: Oak Shade Cemetery, Marion. Arrangements by Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Marion.

John is survived by his wife, Gail; children, Hannah, Sarah (Tyler) VanWey, John Jr. and Rebekah, all of Marion; father, Paul Seitz; and brothers, Rob (Lisa) and Martin (Shirley), all of Louisville.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Norma.

John was born November 24, 1967, in Louisville, Kentucky, the son of Paul and Norma (Moore) Seitz Sr. He married Gail Harp on May 20, 1990, in Joplin, Missouri. John graduated from Doss High School in Louisville. He furthered his education at Ozark Christian College, Cincinnati Christian University and Trinity Theological Seminary. John began his preaching ministry in Oklahoma and later in Kansas before moving to Marion in May of 2000, when he became Senior Pastor at Antioch Christian Church. He was a member of Blessings Ranch Board, Christian Evangelist Mission Board and Gospel Broadcast Mission.

A memorial fund has been established in John's memory. Please share a memory of John at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now