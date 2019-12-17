|
John Sinkhorn
John Sinkhorn, 54, passed away quietly at Klondike Care Center on December 15th. He was preceded in death by his father Don Sinkhorn Jr. He is survived by his loving mother Margaret Sinkhorn who stayed by his side and cared for him until the end, his two sons Brent and Austin, his sister Angela Sinkhorn Harman (Joe), his brother Donnie Sinkhorn III (Dana), two grandchildren Chelsi and Eli, and several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be from 2:00pm-8:00pm Thursday, December 19th, 2019 at Bosse Funeral Home with the funeral at 10:00am Friday, December 20th, 2019 at St. Brigid Church with burial at St. Michael Cemetery.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019