John "Sonny" Spalding
Louisville - John "Sonny" Spalding, 90, of Louisville, passed away Thursday March 19, 2020 at Baptist Hospital East in Louisville. He was born September 7, 1929 in Nelson County, retired from Hobart Corporation, and a member of St. Gabriel Catholic Church in Fern Creek, since 1967.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Lena Spalding; and several brothers and sisters.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Jane Livers Spalding of Louisville; four children, John (Jeanette) Spalding Jr., Joe (Jane) Spalding, Barbara (David) Byrum, and Mary (Greg Cook) Case; eleven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
A public Memorial Mass will be held, a later date, at St. Gregory The Great Catholic Church. A private visitation and private graveside service will be held at St. Gregory Cemetery in Cox's Creek.
Memorial contributions may go to St. Gregory The Great Catholic Church.
Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2020