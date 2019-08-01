|
John Stephen "Steve" Barrett
Louisville - 77, passed away July 28, 2019. He was the son of the late Lee and Mathilda Barrett. Prior to retiring, Steve was the Senior Vice President of Liberty National Bank. He was also the original co-owner of Bearno's Little Sicily Restaurant, and his family owned Camp Taylor Lumber Company. Steve had a passion for music. He was the leader of the Steve Barrett Band, played the saxophone, and participated in dance band.
In addition to his parents, Steve is preceded in death by his beloved wife of 35 years: Karen Browning Barrett; his brother: David Barrett; and his grandson: Keith Kuznik.
Left to cherish his memories are his children: Cathy Hardin (Steve), John Barrett Jr (Joy), and Rebecca Kuznik; his step-daughter: Laura Fogle (John); his 7 grandchildren; his 3 great-grandchildren; and his mother-in-law: Rita Browning.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , , and the .
A visitation will be held Friday, August 2, 2019 from 10-12 PM at Arch L Heady at Resthaven Funeral Home 4400 Bardstown Rd Louisville, KY 40218 with burial to follow at Resthaven Memorial Park.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 1, 2019