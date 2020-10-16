John Stephen Resch, Sr.
Louisville - Steve, 69, died peacefully on October 14, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving children.
Steve was born on April 16, 1951 to Esther (Hagner) and Philip Resch, Sr. (deceased). He is survived by his children and grandchildren who were the love and joy of his life. Children: Megan (Bryan Paris); Stephani (Jeff Rarig); John (Monica) Resch; grandchildren: Finn and Maya Paris; Max and Nora Rarig; and Dillon and Brock Resch. Steve is also survived by his brothers: Phil, Jr. (Trish); Paul (Kathy); and Casper (Marie); and his sister, Michele Resch. Also surviving him are many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins, and his uncle and aunt, Bill and Lois Resch.
Steve was in the Class of 1969 of Trinity High School and proudly wore #44 as a member of Trinity's 1st State Championship Football Team. He graduated from the University of Louisville and remained a devoted UofL fan. If you didn't find Steve along the end zone cheering on the Rocks, you would see him hanging out at "The Garage" showing off pictures of his grandkids. Steve looked forward to his yearly Golf Trips to Florida, where he became a distinguished member of the hole-in-one club.
Steve loved being present at his kids' and grandkids' activities and events. He was generous with his time supporting charitable organizations and served many years on the St. Matthews City Council. Steve made it a priority to make everyone feel loved and included.
Steve will be remembered for his fun-loving spirit and his fierce loyalty to his family and friends. He will be greatly missed.
In lieu of flowers, please remember Steve with donations to "Class of 1969 Memorial Scholarship" at Trinityrocks.com
for young men in need of tuition assistance. Private burial at a later date.