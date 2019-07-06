|
|
John "Jack" Stephens
Louisville - John "Jack" Stephens, 91 of Louisville, passed away on July 3, 2019. Jack served in the United States Marine Corps during World War II and the Korean Conflict. He graduated from U of L with a Bachelor of Arts Degree. He retired from the VA Regional and Medical Center after 36 years of service. He was a devoted family man, an outdoorsman, and a devoted husband for 71 years to his loving wife, June.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his 5 siblings.
He is survived by his loving wife, June Stephens, one son, Sonny Stephens, one daughter, Jackie Gardner married to Ken, and daughter, Janet Curry, four grandchildren, Spencer Gardner, Jamie Lin Elmer married to Dwight, Allison and Matthew Curry, three great-grandchildren, Mckenzie Gardner, Grayson and Linley Elmer, and two brothers, Al Stephens and Larry Stephens.
Visitation will be Sunday, July 7th from 3-8PM at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Rd. Funeral Services will be 11AM Monday at the Funeral Home, with burial to follow at Louisville Memorial Gardens East.
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 6, 2019