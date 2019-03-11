|
John "Charley" Stone
Louisville - John "Charley" Stone, 90, joined his Heavenly Father on March 1, 2019.
He is preceded in death by his loving wife, Ruby Nell (Marshall) Stone, brother Thomas Stone, son-in-law, Tim Robinson, and grandson Adam Robinson.
Charley was an US Air Force veteran; he had his pilot's license and loved to fly out of Bowman Field. He was a long time member of Bethany Christian Church and enjoyed singing in the choir.
He is survived by a sister Rosetta Winter, daughters, Cheryl Robinson, Lisa Humphrey (Joe), along with grandsons Grant Robinson and Kyle Humphrey.
Funeral services will be Wednesday at 11:00 am at Louisville Memorial Gardens Funeral Home, 4400 Dixie Highway. Visitation will be Tuesday from 1:00 till 8:00 pm.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Kaydee's Promise Feline Rescue, 850 Washburn Avenue, Suite 275, Louisville, KY 40222.
louisvillememorialgardens.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 11, 2019