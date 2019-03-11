Services
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Louisville Memorial Gardens Funeral Home
4400 Dixie Highway
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Louisville Memorial Gardens Funeral Home
4400 Dixie Highway
John "Charley" Stone

Louisville - John "Charley" Stone, 90, joined his Heavenly Father on March 1, 2019.

He is preceded in death by his loving wife, Ruby Nell (Marshall) Stone, brother Thomas Stone, son-in-law, Tim Robinson, and grandson Adam Robinson.

Charley was an US Air Force veteran; he had his pilot's license and loved to fly out of Bowman Field. He was a long time member of Bethany Christian Church and enjoyed singing in the choir.

He is survived by a sister Rosetta Winter, daughters, Cheryl Robinson, Lisa Humphrey (Joe), along with grandsons Grant Robinson and Kyle Humphrey.

Funeral services will be Wednesday at 11:00 am at Louisville Memorial Gardens Funeral Home, 4400 Dixie Highway. Visitation will be Tuesday from 1:00 till 8:00 pm.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Kaydee's Promise Feline Rescue, 850 Washburn Avenue, Suite 275, Louisville, KY 40222.

louisvillememorialgardens.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 11, 2019
