John Suttie Nevitt
Louisville - 62, passed away on Wednesday, February 13, 2019.
He was born on April 17, 1956 in San Antonio, Texas to the late Joseph and Elaine Nevitt. He is also preceded in death by his sister, Roxanne Nevitt.
John is survived by his loving wife, Valerie Nevitt; daughter, Rheana Piegols (Greg); sons, Michael Nevitt (Sarah) and Paul Nevitt; seven grandchildren; eight siblings; and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 9 am to 11 am on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions East Chapel (235 Juneau Drive, Louisville, KY 40243), with a memorial service to honor the life of John to follow at 11 am at the funeral home.
The family requests that contributions in John's memory be made to Old Friends Thoroughbred Retirement Center (1841 Paynes Depot Rd, Georgetown, KY 40324) or by calling at 502-863-1775.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Feb. 24, 2019