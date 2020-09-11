John T. Burkhardt, SrLouisville - John T. Burkhardt, Sr., 81, passed away Wednesday, September 9, 2020.John was a retired pipefitter for Ford Motor Company. He was a member of St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church, the National Street Rod Association, VFW Mill Creek Post 5421, and he was a Navy veteran.He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Nina Hoover Burkhardt; children, Elizabeth Bowen (Richard), Paula Faust (Mark), John "Tommy" Burkhardt Jr, Jason Burkhardt, and Joseph Burkhardt; brothers Al and Antone Burkhardt; grandchildren Cory, Chaz, Kayla, Trey, Hannah, Alex, Avery, Cooper, Brady, and Easton; and a great-grandson, Carter.John's funeral Mass will be held at 12:00 Wednesday at St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church, 5431 Johnstontown Rd, followed by burial at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Central. Visitation will be from 1:30 - 8:30 pm Tuesday at Heady-Hardy Funeral Home, 7710 Dixie Hwy.Memorial gifts may be made to WHAS Crusade for Children.