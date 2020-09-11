1/1
John T. Burkhardt Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John T. Burkhardt, Sr

Louisville - John T. Burkhardt, Sr., 81, passed away Wednesday, September 9, 2020.

John was a retired pipefitter for Ford Motor Company. He was a member of St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church, the National Street Rod Association, VFW Mill Creek Post 5421, and he was a Navy veteran.

He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Nina Hoover Burkhardt; children, Elizabeth Bowen (Richard), Paula Faust (Mark), John "Tommy" Burkhardt Jr, Jason Burkhardt, and Joseph Burkhardt; brothers Al and Antone Burkhardt; grandchildren Cory, Chaz, Kayla, Trey, Hannah, Alex, Avery, Cooper, Brady, and Easton; and a great-grandson, Carter.

John's funeral Mass will be held at 12:00 Wednesday at St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church, 5431 Johnstontown Rd, followed by burial at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Central. Visitation will be from 1:30 - 8:30 pm Tuesday at Heady-Hardy Funeral Home, 7710 Dixie Hwy.

Memorial gifts may be made to WHAS Crusade for Children.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Sep. 11 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
15
Visitation
01:30 - 08:30 PM
Heady-Hardy Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
16
Funeral Mass
12:00 PM
St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Heady-Hardy Funeral Home
7710 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 402581482
5029339000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved