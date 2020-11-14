John T. Cecil
Louisville - John Thomas Cecil, 74, of Louisville, KY, passed away on Monday, November 9 in Monticello, KY. He was born on July 24, 1946 to Theresa Estelle Lamkin Cecil and John Tyler Cecil in Howardstown, KY. He graduated from Trinity High School. He worked for over 30 years as a truck driver for H & O Transport. He was known for his love of volleyball, softball and bowling and his incredible work ethic.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Bernard Cecil, his sisters Margaret Kellerman and Shirley Scott, his nephew Kevin Scott and niece Jackie Lawrence.
He is survived by his daughters Melissa James (Stephen) and Amy McClendon (Chad), his siblings Francis Lawrence, Joe Cecil (Mary Lou), Larry Cecil (Judy), Barbara Buckler (Dave), Bill Cecil (Annie) and Louis Cecil (Donna), his grandsons Dash, Travis and Luke; many beloved nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews and a vast network of friends who felt like family. His warmth, humor and generosity will be missed.
His family will be eternally grateful for the love and support provided by Bill and Ann Buchanan and Charity Peterworth, who loved John as their own. His daughters especially want to extend their unending thanks to Dr. Zhalet Baharestan and her entire staff for their truly phenomenal care that went beyond expectations. The family is also indebted to the kindness and tremendous care shown by the Wayne County Sheriff department and Coroner.
Visitation will be held Monday, November 16th from 1-7pm at Arch L. Heady at Resthaven Funeral Home 4400 Bardstown Road. A funeral mass for John will be Tuesday, November 17th at 10am at Holy Spirit Catholic Church 3345 Lexington Road Louisville, KY. Please leave online condolences to the family at www.archlheadyresthaven.com
.