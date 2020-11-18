John T. Haertzen
Louisville - John T. Haertzen, 64, returned to his heavenly Father on Saturday, November 14th, 2020. He was born in Minneapolis, MN on December 29, 1955 to the late Charles Haertzen and Margaret Davis Haertzen.
He grew up in Lexington, KY and attended Tates Creek High School. He graduated with an accounting degree from the University of Kentucky and was a member of the Fraternity Sigma Pi. He passed the CPA and furthered his education with an MBA at Bellarmine. He retired as a controller for Tri-Arrows Aluminum.
John was an active leader in BoysScouts and was a proud father of two Eagle Scouts. He was a man of faith and served in the financial care ministry at Southeast Christian Church. He enjoyed traveling and reading in his spare time. Mostly, John was a loving son, husband, father and grandfather.
John is survived by his mother, Margaret Haertzen; his loving wife, Deandra; two sons, Clay (Melissa), and Brad; three grandchildren, Hailey; Annabelle; and Oliver; brothers, David (Mary); Mark (Debbie) Haertzen; sisters, Linda Silver; Charlene (Scott) Wiglesworth; and many nieces and nephews.
Private family services will be held for John at 9:30 a.m., Saturday, November 21, 2020. The service will be livestreamed for friends and family who wish to watch at www.facebook.com/Ratterman-Brothers-East-Louisville-111831008879892/
In lieu of flowers, please give gifts to Conquering CHD KY.