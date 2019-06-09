Services
Memorial service
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
6:00 PM
The Little Flock Missionary Baptist Church
1030 S Hancock Street
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Williams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Terry Williams


1952 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
John Terry Williams Obituary
John Terry Williams

Louisville - John Terry Williams of Louisville Ky born 11/05/1952 passed on Friday 5/31/2019 at age 66...preceded in death by his mother and father the late Mary V. Williams and John T. Williams leaves to mourn a daughter Carnita Carr, grandchildren, Chandrea Carr, Chanita Carr, Andre Carr, and Cjohnita Carr, six great-grandchildren, sisters Vanessa Williams, Glynis Williams, Tondalayo Yelverton, brothers Paul Williams, Ronald Williams, and Tony Williams, his beloved aunt Delores Yancey, and host of nieces nephews family and friends. Memorial Services will be held Monday @ 6:00 pm @ The Little Flock Missionary Baptist Church @ 1030 S Hancock Street.
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.