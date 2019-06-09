|
|
John Terry Williams
Louisville - John Terry Williams of Louisville Ky born 11/05/1952 passed on Friday 5/31/2019 at age 66...preceded in death by his mother and father the late Mary V. Williams and John T. Williams leaves to mourn a daughter Carnita Carr, grandchildren, Chandrea Carr, Chanita Carr, Andre Carr, and Cjohnita Carr, six great-grandchildren, sisters Vanessa Williams, Glynis Williams, Tondalayo Yelverton, brothers Paul Williams, Ronald Williams, and Tony Williams, his beloved aunt Delores Yancey, and host of nieces nephews family and friends. Memorial Services will be held Monday @ 6:00 pm @ The Little Flock Missionary Baptist Church @ 1030 S Hancock Street.
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 9, 2019