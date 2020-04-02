|
|
John Thomas Renn Jr.
Louisville - 31, passed away Tuesday, March 31, 2020 due to a tragic car accident.
John was a night shift manager at Lowes Home Improvement Store. His true passion in life was spending his time with his family, he cherished his wife and children. John enjoyed running and rock climbing, in his spare time.
"Gone to Soon --Shine On"
He is preceded in death by his mother, Karen Kotheimer Renn and memaw, Rose Renn.
John is survived by his loving wife, Danielle Singleton Renn; beloved children, Lana Davis, Nathan Davis, John "Tre" Renn III and Damien Renn; father, John Renn Sr. (Dianne); siblings, Jennifer Claxon (Scott), Tina Meyer (Andrew), Brent Curley (Stephanie) and Allie Metzler (Nick); father-in-law and mother-in-law, Jerry and Rita Singleton Sr.; brothers-in-law, Jerry Singleton Jr. and Andrew Singleton (Teresa); and also survived by many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and friends.
His Mass of Christian Burial and visitation will be private due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Arrangements entrusted with Joseph E. Ratterman & Son.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2020