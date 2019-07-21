John Thomas Richart



Louisville - John Thomas Richart, 82, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away on Tuesday, July 16, 2019.



He was born on November 7, 1936 in New Albany, IN to the late Louis Peter and Leoda Theresa (Elbers) Richart. He is also preceded in death by his wife of 49 1/2 years, Glenda Richart and sister Joanne Heard.



John was in the Pioneer Class of Providence High School graduating in 1955. Upon graduating he joined the United States Coast Guard serving from 1954 until 1962. After the service John was employed at TubeTurns as a production expediter and later worked and retired from Metropolitan Sewer District as the parts manager. He was also a longtime member of St. Bernadette Catholic Church



John is survived by his son Chris Richart (Malissa), daughter Tracey Caparrelli, grandchildren; Keith Gullett, Christina Richart, Nikki Caparrelli, Ashley Richart and siblings Bill Richart, Rita Richart and Tony Richart (Marla).



Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Monday, July 22, 2019 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions (235 Juneau Drive Louisville, KY 40243).



Mass will be at 10:00 am on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at St. Bernadette Catholic Church (6500 St Bernadette Ave, Prospect, KY 40059) with burial to follow at Louisville Memorial Gardens East.



The family requests that contributions in John's memory be made to The .



To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com. Published in The Courier-Journal on July 21, 2019