|
|
John "Tom" Thomas See
Jeffersonville - John "Tom" Thomas See, 75, passed away on April 11, 2020 peacefully with his wife, Betsy, and two daughters by his side in Jeffersonville, IN.
He was born August 24, 1944 in Macy, IN to John and Millie See and lived in Greencastle, IN from the fourth grade on. He played baseball and graduated from Greencastle High School in 1962 before attending and graduating from Purdue University in 1967. Tom married Helen "Betsy" Elizabeth Coolley on July 29, 1967 in Brocton, IL.
He started working for the Army Corps of Engineers in New Orleans where Tom and Betsy lived for nine years. He later moved with his wife and two daughters, Tracy and Carrie to Jeffersonville where he continued working at the Louisville Corps of Engineers for 40 more years.
He was affectionately known to his family as Uncle Disco and in the past has danced at numerous family weddings to "Old Time Rock n Roll." His hobbies included yardwork, wood working and helping his brother-in-law during farming season. He was devoted to the success of his daughters' swimming careers and spent many hours volunteering for the Lakeside SeaHawks, Pacesetter Aquatics and the Jeffersonville High School Swim Team. As a volunteer, he had the best attitude and sense of humor that uplifted everyone around him.
He was a loving husband to Betsy and a great Dad to his girls. There will be a Celebration event of his life at a later date.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Louis Robert See.
He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Betsy; daughters, Tracy Elizabeth See Grimes (Jerry), and Carrie Melinda See Meyer (Mike); brother, Kevin William See (Linda); sister, Melissa Marie Johnson (Dale); five grandchildren, eleven nephews, two nieces, two great-nieces, and sister-in-law, Jan Schott.
Scott Funeral Home of Jeffersonville, IN has been entrusted with the arrangements. Please visit www.scottfuneralhome.com for online condolences.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020