John Thomas Smith
Louisville - John Thomas Smith, 71, of Louisville passed away peacefully October 3, 2019 with his family by his side at Baptist Health Palliative Care Center. He was born October 27, 1947 in Louisville to the late John Louis and Mary Louise Blandford Smith. He attended St. Helen Elementary School, DeSales High School, and obtained his Bachelor's Degree from Bellarmine University. He was a veteran of the US Army. Tom retired from PNC Bank after 49 years of service as a Leasing Specialist. He was a devout Catholic and a member of St. Aloysius Catholic Church where he served faithfully in various roles in the church. Tom had a servant's heart.
He was very dedicated to his family. He was a faithful and loving husband to his wife of 51 years, Mary Linda Smith. His children and grandchildren meant the world to him. To Tom, material things of this world were trivial.
Along with his parents, Tom was preceded in death by his brother, James Patrick Smith; Sister, Betty Louise Cole; and a nephew, David Patrick Smith.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Mary Linda Smith; son, Scott Smith (Jenny); daughter, Lisa Eaton (Mike); and six grandchildren, Shelby Browning (Ben); Kendall, Cayden, Hallie Brown; and Alyssa and Adam Eaton.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at St. Aloysius Church, 212 Mt. Mercy Drive, Pewee Valley, KY 40056 with inurnment to follow at Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 1-8 p.m., Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at Ratterman Funeral Home, 12900 Shelbyville Road, East Louisville.
Expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of donations in memory of Tom to St. Aloysius Catholic Church or the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 4 to Oct. 8, 2019