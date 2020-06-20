John Thomas Stanton Jr.
1933 - 2020
John Thomas Stanton Jr.

Louisville - John Thomas Stanton, Jr., 86, of Fairdale, Kentucky transitioned to Heaven on June 12, 2020. Born in Bonnieville, Kentucky on June 27, 1933, he was a former Maintenance Foreman for S&T Industries; Chief Steward of IBT Local 89; and, long-time Deacon at Fairdale Baptist and Eastern Parkway Baptist Churches.

Betsy Naomi Stanton (Noel), his soulmate and love of his life, were wed on June 28, 1954 and celebrated their life together until her passing in March 1991. Preceding him were his Parents John T. Stanton and Birdie Alice Mae Stanton (Crump); Brothers - Jim Will, Charlie, Joe, Clarence, Gilbert; Sisters - Raymona, Edith and Ethel. He is survived by his Brother Leon (Maxine) of Louisville and numerous Nieces and Nephews. Left to continue his Legacy are his Daughters Mary A. Miller (Steve) of Floyd Knobs, IN; Sandy J. Watters (Jon) of San Diego, CA; and, Son David W. Stanton (Jennifer) of Prospect, KY. John has eight (8) Grandchildren and eight (8) Great Grandchildren and number nine (9) due in November. The Family wishes to extend their heartfelt gratitude to Rudolph Licandro, MD; Jane Cornett, MD; and, the absolutely wonderful Staff at the Nazareth Home - Newburg for their love, compassion and care provided to Dad.

The Service will held on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at 10:00am in Evergreen Dignity Chapel. The visitation will be held from 2-8pm on Tuesday.






Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
23
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Evergreen Dignity Chapel
JUN
24
Visitation
10:00 AM
Evergreen Dignity Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Evergreen Cemetery
4623 Preston Highway
Louisville, KY 40213
5023661481
