Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
502-451-4420
Visitation
Friday, May 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
Funeral service
Saturday, May 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
John Thomas Ziegler Obituary
John Thomas Ziegler

LOUISVILLE - 90, passed away Wednesday, May 22, 2019.

John was retired from the old Aubrey/Kent Feeds Mill and a former longtime member of Ninth and O Baptist Church and more recently, Bethlehem Baptist Church. He was a 60 plus year Mason and member of the former George Washington Masonic Lodge, #904, Shawnee Lodge # 830 and Boaz Lodge # 850.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Lyman and Dora Angeline Ziegler; wife, Mary E. (Gray) Ziegler and daughters, Teresa Paskitti and Patricia Martin.

He is survived by his daughter, Linda New (Ernie); son, John David Ziegler (Carol); sisters, Betty Jo Coleman and Becky Davern; 7 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.

His funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Rd. with burial in Resthaven Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 2:00 - 7:00 p.m. Friday at Highlands.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to Wesley Manor.
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 23, 2019
