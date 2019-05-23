|
|
John Thomas Ziegler
LOUISVILLE - 90, passed away Wednesday, May 22, 2019.
John was retired from the old Aubrey/Kent Feeds Mill and a former longtime member of Ninth and O Baptist Church and more recently, Bethlehem Baptist Church. He was a 60 plus year Mason and member of the former George Washington Masonic Lodge, #904, Shawnee Lodge # 830 and Boaz Lodge # 850.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Lyman and Dora Angeline Ziegler; wife, Mary E. (Gray) Ziegler and daughters, Teresa Paskitti and Patricia Martin.
He is survived by his daughter, Linda New (Ernie); son, John David Ziegler (Carol); sisters, Betty Jo Coleman and Becky Davern; 7 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.
His funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Rd. with burial in Resthaven Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 2:00 - 7:00 p.m. Friday at Highlands.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Wesley Manor.
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 23, 2019