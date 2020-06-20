John Todd MeltonLouisville - age 53, passed in his home in the Highlands June 18, 2020. He was a 1987 graduate of Southwest Christian School in Louisville. He earned Bachelor's degrees in Broadcasting and Insurance from EKU and was a beloved member of the Sigma Chi fraternity. Most recently, Todd earned a Masters of Arts and Rank 1 in Education from the University of Louisville and was pursuing a Doctorate in Education.Todd was proven in diverse fields of professions such as WLEX Master Controller, a Nation Wide Insurance Adjuster, and recently serving as the ESL teacher for Shelby County Schools. He also recently completed Foster Training to help care for kids in need. He enjoyed SCUBA diving and acting. As a natural performer himself, Todd supported Actors' Theatre of Louisville. He also cared very much for the Humane Society, and his 3 Boston Terriers.He is survived by his parents Paul and Betsy Melton, brother Rodney (Stephanie) nephew, Loren, a host of friends, and his beloved Bostons: Ruby, Roscoe, and Tina. He was preceeded in death by his grandparents Loren and Georgia Patterson, and Joe and Violet Melton.Expressions of love and sympathy may be made to the Jefferson County Humane Society, 241 Steedly Dr. Louisville, KY 40214.A celebration of Todd's life will be held at Owen Funeral Home on Dixie Hwy.