Services
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
502-451-4420
Visitation
Thursday, May 2, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, May 3, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Martha Catholic Church
2825 Klondike Ln.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Bonifer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John V. Bonifer

Obituary Condolences Flowers

John V. Bonifer Obituary
John V. Bonifer

Louisville - 94, passed away Friday, April 26, 2019.

He was a WWII Army veteran and a retired banker from National City Corporation. John was a member of St. Martha Catholic Church and Knights of Columbus.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Rosemary "Cathy" (Lannan) Bonifer; parents, John and Helen (Vogler) Bonifer and sister, Elizabeth Jane McGrath.

He is survived by his sons, Paul Kevin Bonifer (Teresa) and Philip Andrew Bonifer (Karen); granddaughter, Rebecca Lynne Bonifer and many nieces and nephews.

His funeral Mass will be at 10:00 a.m. Friday, May 3, 2019 at St. Martha Catholic Church, 2825 Klondike Ln. with inurnment at a later date.

Visitation will be from 2:00 - 8:00 p.m. Thursday at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Rd.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to Mass of the Air.
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now