John V. Bonifer
Louisville - 94, passed away Friday, April 26, 2019.
He was a WWII Army veteran and a retired banker from National City Corporation. John was a member of St. Martha Catholic Church and Knights of Columbus.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Rosemary "Cathy" (Lannan) Bonifer; parents, John and Helen (Vogler) Bonifer and sister, Elizabeth Jane McGrath.
He is survived by his sons, Paul Kevin Bonifer (Teresa) and Philip Andrew Bonifer (Karen); granddaughter, Rebecca Lynne Bonifer and many nieces and nephews.
His funeral Mass will be at 10:00 a.m. Friday, May 3, 2019 at St. Martha Catholic Church, 2825 Klondike Ln. with inurnment at a later date.
Visitation will be from 2:00 - 8:00 p.m. Thursday at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Mass of the Air.
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 1, 2019