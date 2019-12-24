|
John V. "Jack" Kessler
Louisville - John V. "Jack" Kessler, 97, of Louisville, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 19, 2019 with his family by his side.
He was born February 20, 1922 in Unity Township, Westmoreland County, PA., one of seven children born to Paul J. Kessler and Harriett Doherty Kessler.
Jack was a Corporate Vice President for Humana, Inc. for nearly 20 years, until his retirement in 1989. He was a member of St. Leonard Catholic Church. He was a Marine Corp. fighter pilot, flying the Corsair in combat in the Philippines during World War II. Jack then flew the Grumman Panther Jet off the aircraft carrier U.S.S. Coral Sea during the Korean Conflict.
In addition to his parents, he is also preceded in death by his siblings, Richard, Paul, Joe and Tom Kessler, and Harriett Onufer.
Jack is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Janet M. Davis Kessler; children, Barbara S. Huddleston (Byron) and Thomas M. Kessler both of Louisville, Kevin J. (Martha) Kessler of Lisbon, OH and Patricia K. Sauter (Stephen) also of Louisville, and sister, Sue Adams of Pittsburgh, PA. He also leaves to cherish his memory five grandchildren, Samantha and Haley Sauter; Greg and Emily Kessler; Christopher Huddleston; and a great-granddaughter, Raylee Frank.
A Funeral Mass to celebrate the life of Jack Kessler will be held at a later date. Please go to www.RattermanBrothers.com to leave online condolences for the family and to check back for Mass times.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 24 to Dec. 29, 2019