John Vincent Roth, Jr.
Louisville - John Vincent Roth, Jr. passed away January 21, 2019. He was born January 28, 1954, to the late Doris M. Holzknecht and John Vincent Roth, Sr.
Vince was an avid walker and enjoyed playing his guitar and composing music. He attended Saint Xavier high school and Bellarmine University. He was retired from the US Postal Service.
He is survived by his three sisters: Maria Kolb (Joe); Jackie Stafford (John); and, Diane Arrow (Mike); several nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.
His funeral will be Monday, March 4, at Saint James Catholic Church, 1826 Edenside Ave., Louisville, KY 40204. Visitation at the church will be at 10 AM followed by Mass at 11 AM. Burial will follow at Calvary cemetery.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2019