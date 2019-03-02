Services
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
Saint James Catholic Church
1826 Edenside Ave.
Louisville, KY
View Map
Send Flowers
Funeral Mass
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Saint James Catholic Church
1826 Edenside Ave
Louisville, KY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Roth
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Vincent Roth Jr.


1954 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
John Vincent Roth Jr. Obituary
John Vincent Roth, Jr.

Louisville - John Vincent Roth, Jr. passed away January 21, 2019. He was born January 28, 1954, to the late Doris M. Holzknecht and John Vincent Roth, Sr.

Vince was an avid walker and enjoyed playing his guitar and composing music. He attended Saint Xavier high school and Bellarmine University. He was retired from the US Postal Service.

He is survived by his three sisters: Maria Kolb (Joe); Jackie Stafford (John); and, Diane Arrow (Mike); several nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.

His funeral will be Monday, March 4, at Saint James Catholic Church, 1826 Edenside Ave., Louisville, KY 40204. Visitation at the church will be at 10 AM followed by Mass at 11 AM. Burial will follow at Calvary cemetery.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.