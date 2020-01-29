|
John W. (J.W.) Fowler
Louisville - 79, passed away on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Norton Audubon Hospital. He is survived by his wife Juanita Fowler; three daughters, Theresa Jackson Fowler, Loretta Fowler and Diane Walls (Claude); three sons, Mark Jackson Fowler (Jody), Anthony Fowler, and Daryl Fowler; 12 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren. Services will be Saturday, February 1, 2020 with visitation at 11 a.m. and funeral service to follow at 1 p.m. at Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church, 714 S. Shelby St. Interment: Green Meadows Cemetery. Arrangements: Rodgers-Awkard & Lyons, www.ralfunerals.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020