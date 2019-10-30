|
|
John W. Mason
Louisville - 85, passed away on October 23, 2019.He is survived by his wife, Earlene Mason; children, Jackie Mason and Anita Moore; sister, Gloria Moore; and 11 grandchildren. Visitation will be held at First Samuel Baptist Church, 619 S. 16th Street, on Friday, November 1, beginning at 11 a.m. followed by the funeral service at 1 p.m. Interment will be in Green Meadows Cemetery. Arrangements: Rodgers-Awkard & Lyons, www.ralfunerals.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019