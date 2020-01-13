|
John W. Miller
Louisville - John W. Miller 82, of Louisville died Friday, January 10, 2020. John Wilbur Miller, a U.S. Army Veteran and retired educator was born November 27, 1937, just off Watermelon Road in Logan County, Kentucky. Preceding him in death was his mother, Jesse Mae Holman Miller; his father, Oran Wilks Miller, his eldest son, John W. Miller and by his brother, Oran Wayne Miller.
Survivors include his wife of 30 years, Pamela Miriam Miller; his children, Derek W. Miller, Mary Lynne Miller Logsdon, Maree Miller Gamble, Joseph David Miller; step-children, Karen Roth and William Ware; grandchildren, McEuen Logsdon, John Connor Logsdon, Jacob Miller, Matthew Miller, Sarah Miller, Anna Miller, and Gabriel Gambel; and step-grandchildren, Alexa and Audree Ware.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. (EST) Saturday at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church, 7103 Shelbyville Road, Louisville. Visitation will be held from 12:00 P.M. (noon) until 1:00 P.M. Saturday at the church with a reception immediately follow the service. Burial will be at a later date in Maple Grove Cemetery in Russellville, Kentucky. Muster Funeral Homes is handling the arrangements for John's family.
In lieu of flowers, the John W. Miller family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Animal Care Society, 12207 Westport Road, Louisville, Kentucky 40245.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020