John W. Pardieu, Jr.



Louisville - John W. Pardieu, Jr. after eighteen-year struggle with cancer, passed away peacefully on February 8, 2019.



He was born to John W. Pardieu, Sr. and Jane Cusick on March 16, 1947. John worked in the packaging industry for most of his career for Owens-Illinois, Dolco Packaging, and Jefferson Smurfit Corporation in production and management roles before purchasing the Echo Lake Inn in Vermont.



John was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Joseph.



He is survived by his wife, Jan; daughter, Geri Pardieu Huff (Brian); Step-Son, Doug Parker; sisters, Laurie, Ann Anker (Mike); brothers, Michael (Kris), Pat (Sharon), Ben (Faye) and Chris (Jeni); a grandson, two granddaughters, 2 great-grandchildren, 13 nieces and nephews and 11 great nieces and nephews.



He lived life to the fullest drinking Makers Mark, playing golf, and gin with his buddies at Woodhaven Country Club. John was always telling stories.



Jan would like to thank Dr. Ignacio Mantes and Dr. Mark Esterle for all their wonderful care for the past years.



Memorial visitation will be held 2-5 p.m. Sunday, February 10 at Ratterman and Sons, 3800 Bardstown Road. Funeral services in celebration of his life will be 5 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home, with a private burial to occur in Calvary Cemetery at a later date.



Expressions of sympathy may be made to Hosparus or Baptist Health Foundation Attn: CBC Group.