Visitation
Sunday, May 5, 2019
1:00 PM
Memorial service
Sunday, May 5, 2019
3:00 PM
John W. "Jay" Sollberger Obituary
John "Jay" W. Sollberger

Mount Washington - John W. "Jay" Sollberger, 92 formerly of Mt. Washington passed away April 21, 2019.

He was the owner of the old Sollbergers Grocery and Sollbergers Greenhouse.

He is survived by his son, Terry Sollberger (Sheila); daughter, Linda Wiseman (Dan); sister, Peggy Sollberger Gentry; 5 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren; 2 nieces.

His memorial service will be 3:00 pm Sunday at Schmid Funeral Home in Mt. Washington. Visitation will be after 1:00 p.m. Sunday until time of service.

Expressions of sympathy may go to the donor's favorite charity.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 30, 2019
