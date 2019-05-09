Services
McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home
111 Bardstown Road
Mount Washington, KY 40047
(502) 538-4228
Visitation
Sunday, May 12, 2019
1:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Visitation
Monday, May 13, 2019
9:00 AM
Funeral service
Monday, May 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Resources
John Wayne Moore Obituary
John Wayne Moore

Shepherdsville - John Wayne Moore, 70, of Shepherdsville, KY, passed away on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at his home.

He was a retired employee of DuPont Chemical Co., an Airforce veteran, and a former member of First Baptist Church of Mt. Washington. He was also a member of Turbo 6 Buick Club.

He was preceded in death by his father, John William Moore.

John is survived by his wife, Amye Moore; three daughters, Michelle Moore, Hope Jones, and MacKenzye McAdams; his mother, Hannah Moore; along with two grandchildren, Marshall and Olivia Jones.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Monday at McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home with burial to follow in Highland Memory Gardens. Friends may visit from 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday and after 9 a.m. Monday.
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 9, 2019
