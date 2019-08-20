Services
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
(502) 447-2600
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
12:00 PM
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
John Wesley Goben Obituary
John Wesley Goben

Louisville - 94, passed away Saturday, August 17, 2019 after a short illness.

Born in Louisville, he retired from LG&E in 1989 and was a WWII and Korean War Air Force Veteran.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Laverne C. Goben; son, Steven Goben; parents; and sister, Evelyn Lewis; and brother, Arthur Gobin.

He is survived by his children, Sandra Goben Roberts (Stephen), John Douglas Goben (Tina), and Rebecca Goben; grandchildren, Angela O'Daniel (Brandon), Kayleigh Roberts, Stephanie Goben, Kelsey Roberts (John), and Julie Goben (Ricky); four great-grandchildren; and many loving nieces and nephews.

His funeral service will be at 12 p.m. Thursday, August 22, 2019 at Owen Funeral Home, 5317 Dixie Hwy with burial to follow in Louisville Memorial Gardens West Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. Wednesday at Owen Funeral Home.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 20, 2019
