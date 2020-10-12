John Wesley HargroveLouisville - John Wesley Hargrove, age 72, of Louisville, Kentucky returned to his Heavenly Father on Monday, October 12, 2020. He was born in Athens, Alabama on April 18, 1948 to John Calvin and Anna Hargrove. He is preceded in death by his parents.He leaves to cherish his memory his wife Erika ; son, Robert " Fred " Duncan (Brittany) ; daughters, Colleen Adcock (George) , Deanna Brentzel (Michael) and Theresia Weyler (Joshua) ;sister, Teresa Hinton (Jerry) ; brother, Anthony Hargrove (Missy) and brother, Mark Hargrove (Kathy) ; grandchildren, Lily, Victoria Rose, and Kelli Adcock, Triston and Cooper Brentzel, Hallie Nicole and Harper Grace Duncan, Remi and Charlie (Grand Pups). A Special thanks to Franciscan Healthcare, Clark Memorial Hospital, Dr. Saleem and Rachel Weedman and a host of other family and friends.Funeral service will be held at 10:00a.m. on Saturday, October 17, 2020 in the chapel of Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home (Preston Hwy. at Brooks Rd.) with burial to follow at Louisville Memorial Gardens West Cemetery. Friends and Family may pay their respects on Friday October 16, 2020 from 2:00p.m. until 8:00p.m.