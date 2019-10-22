Services
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Martha Church
2825 Klondike Lane
John William "Jack" McGuire Sr.


1938 - 2019
John William "Jack" McGuire Sr. Obituary
John William "Jack" McGuire, Sr.

Louisville - Born 9-11-38, passed in peace 10-18-19 at the age of 81.

Jack was the best husband, dad, granddad, and friend that anyone could possibly have. He was Catholic by faith and action and he was proud to be Irish. Jack was gifted with intelligence, athleticism, a quick wit and a beautiful voice, all of which he shared freely. He enjoyed life, music, spending time at the lake with his family, fishing anywhere, two fingers of bourbon and Friday Happy Hours.

Jack was a graduate of St. Patrick, St. Xavier, Centre College and Missouri S&T. He was a teacher and coach for JCPS at Eastern and Moore and later taught at Sacred Heart Academy and Bellarmine.

Jack was an active member of St. Martha Parish, Derby City Fly Fishers, Knights of Columbus-Bishop Spalding Council, and Ancient Order of Hibernians.

Among his many volunteer activities Jack was a lifelong blood donor, coached his children's sports teams and volunteered at the Franciscan Kitchen and with Healing Waters. He was involved with Reel Recovery as both a host and a participant.

Jack is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Mary Ann (Muething); children, Bridget Hardee (Pete), Caryn Steffey (Darryl), Colleen O'Rourke (Tim) and John McGuire; grandchildren Grace, Hunter, Sarah and Jake Hardee; Ryan and Nolyn Steffey; Patrick and Kelly O'Rourke; siblings, Bob McGuire (Rosella), Peggy Bridges (Harold) and Tom McGuire (Theresa).

Jack and his family would like to extend a special thanks to Dr. Vicki Keedy, the healthcare providers at Vanderbilt, the compassionate therapists, nurses and caregivers at Westport Place and all who have prayed and cared for them through Jack's journey with sarcoma.

Visitation will be Friday, 10/25 from 2-8pm at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Road, 40205.

His funeral Mass will be held at 10am on Saturday 10/26 at St. Martha Church, 2825 Klondike Lane, 40218 with burial at Calvary Cemetery.

Memorial gifts can be made to Franciscan Kitchen, 748 S. Preston St., Louisville KY 40201 or CaringBridge.org either online or by mail as directed on the website.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 22 to Oct. 24, 2019
