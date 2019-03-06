Services
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
2:00 PM
John William Rodgers Jr. Obituary
John William Rodgers, Jr.

Louisville - 88, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away on Monday, March 4, 2019.

John served in U.S. Navy for 20 years, with a 12 month deployment during the Korean Conflict, receiving one Purple Heart; two Presidential Unit Citations, one United Nations Citation and a National Defense 2nd Award Ribbon.

He was born on March 7, 1930 in Louisville, Kentucky to the late John and Mary Rodgers. He also preceded in death by his siblings, Flip, Ronnie and Ray.

John is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Ruth Rodgers; sons, John Rodgers, III; Michael Rodgers (Stanna); and daughter, Janet Rodgers; granddaughter, Tara Pemberton (Joe); grandson, John Rodgers, IV; and great-grandson, Trevor Pemberton.

Visitation will be from 10 am to 2 pm on Friday, March 8, 2019 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions East Chapel (235 Juneau Drive, Louisville, KY 40243), with a service to honor the life of John to follow at 2 pm at the funeral home.

To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 6, 2019
